Harsh Goenka Shares List Of '9 Lessons To Learn From Anand Mahindra'

Industrialist Harsh Goenka is known for posting interesting content for his Twitter followers, which talk about life lessons and teaches them a thing or two. This time, the RPG Group Chairman shared a list of lessons that one can learn from fellow industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mr Goenka shared a graphic on nine lessons to learn from the chairman of Mahindra Group. "Anand Gopal Mahindra is an Indian billionaire businessman and the chairman of Mahindra Group, a Mumbai-based business conglomerate. He joined the Mahindra Group in 1991 and diversified the company into various segments," the image read.

Take a look below:

Of the nine lessons mentioned in the graphic, the first one read, "Adopt a startup mindset" - meaning keep the organisation as lean as possible, create feedback loops and share data and insights across the company, the image explained.

"Focus on women's participation in the workforce," and "keeping up with changing times," were the next two lessons.

It is also important to "find a place in the customer's mind". The graphic explained that Anand Mahindra's penchant is for building brands that find a place in the customer's mind and for developing businesses that live or die by how well they connect with the customer.

"Carefully observe your setbacks," is another lesson by Anand Mahindra. Taking the example of Mahindra Group's failed tie-up with Ford Motors to produce the Escort Car, the graphic pointed out that Mr Mahindra once recalled how this failure led the company to produce the Scorpio - one of the most successful cars.

"The past is just a lesson, not a life lesson," and "Be a people's person," are also two lessons important to keep in mind. Moreover, it is imperative to not cling to a bad business idea.

"Reimagining our future" is the ninth lesson to be learned from the industrialist. The post noted that Mr Mahidnra was among the top global CEOs who emphasised on the need to rebuild the economy post-COVID-19.