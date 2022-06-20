Industrialist Harsh Goenka's Fathers Day Post Leaves Internet In Splits

Harsh Goenka is the chairman of Rama Prasad Group

Businessman Harsh Goenka, the chairman of Rama Prasad Group, never misses a chance to motivate and entertain his followers on social media. The business magnate's sense of humour and his hilarious tweets are often a hit with internet users. And, we recently saw another glimpse of Mr Goenka's ability to leave the internet in splits. When the world was busy celebrating Father's Day on Sunday, Mr Goenka added to the fun with a new social media post.

In the video Mr Goenka shared, we see a man and a boy crouching beside a pond. The man is seen holding a long branch and trying to get hold of a slipper that is floating in the water. Suddenly, the branch slips from his hand. We then see the boy leaving his seat and entering the pond, presumably to help the man. But instead of picking up the slipper, the kid picks up the branch and takes it back to the man. The man is left in shock.

Harsh Goenka's caption only added to the hilarity. He said, “There's nothing better than giving your father a helping hand,” and included “Father's Day” as a hashtag.

Take a look at the tweet:

There's nothing better than giving your father a helping hand ???????? ????#FathersDaypic.twitter.com/ZlgzXmdycn — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 19, 2022

Twitter users left Father's Day wishes and more in the comments section of this tweet.

A user wished Mr Goenka and wrote, “You are looking in chill mood today, sir and happy Father's day to you as well (father of 2 children!).”

You are looking in chill mood today, sir!???? & happy Father's day to you as well (father of 2 children!). — DDM ????????????????₿???? (@Words_of_DDM) June 19, 2022

Another person commented, “Yes, it is true that if we help parents today, children will do the same to us in the future.”

Yes, it is true that if we help parents today, children will do the same to us in the future#FathersDaypic.twitter.com/AZ5RMAwCBC — Safa Alizadeh (@Safa95143138) June 19, 2022

A user wrote, “How nicely a comedy video turned into a father's day message. All about perspective.”

How nicely a comedy video turned into a father's day message.

All about perspective. — Param Tolia (@ParamTolia1) June 19, 2022

Harsh Goenka's unique Father's Day post has surely amused the internet a lot. Tell us what you think about it.