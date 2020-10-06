Harsh Goenka Praises Jharkhand School Bringing Classroom To Students

Students at this open-air Jharkhand school maintain social distancing.

Businessman Harsh Goenka has shared a tweet of appreciation for a Jharkhand school where teachers have found a creative way to teach 200 students while maintaining social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to news agency ANI, government school teachers in Dumka's Dumarthar village have painted blackboards on the walls of houses so students without access to smartphones can attend classes too.

Lessons are imparted with the help of loudspeakers as students write on the blackboards. They sit in rows while maintaining social distancing, thanks to the "incredible initiative" of the school.

The step to bring the classroom to students has been applauded on social media. Many have praised the school for going the extra mile to ensure that every student can attend classes despite the pandemic which shut down educational institutes, moving classes online. The move to digital education meant that underprivileged children in remote corners of the country missed out on school with no access to smartphones.

"In a village in Jharkhand, blackboards have been placed with social distancing where students write their lessons and the teacher uses a loudspeaker to teach them," wrote Mr Goenka on Twitter, sharing a picture of the open-air school. "200 students are taught in this special class.

Amazing initiative in our incredible India!" the chairman of RPG Enterprises added.

— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 5, 2020

The tweet has garnered thousands of 'likes' and comments on the microblogging platform.

"Excellent initiative...Where there is will, there is way," wrote one Twitter user. "This is called creativity," another remarked.

According to ANI, a teacher said: "Education has been impacted due to COVID-19. Students here did not have smartphones. We started 'Shiksha Aapke Dwaar' (education at your doorstep) so that children don't miss out on education. More than 100 blackboards have been created on walls to teach students at their houses."

Jharkhand: Government school teachers in Dumka have made arrangements for students who cannot afford online classes by bringing education to their doorstep.



— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Dumka Deputy Commissioner, Rajeshwar B, also praised the initiative. "Our teachers are adopting new methods. Since schools are closed, content is being sent to students on WhatsApp. But in many areas, there are no smartphones at students'' houses. This initiative should be lauded. We will motivate other teachers to adopt this," she said.

