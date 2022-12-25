Harsh Goenka Posts Unseen Picture With Mother Teresa On Christmas: ''When She Touched My Hand...''

The industrialist shared the picture on December 25

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media fans entertained. On the occasion of Christmas, the RPG Group chairman shared a never-before-seen and undated picture of him with Mother Teresa. In the picture, a younger version of Mr. Goenka can be seen standing next to Mother Teresa and flashing a smile.

The industrialist shared the picture on December 25, with a caption that reads, '' When she touched my hand, a wave of calm and kindness swept through my entire being. Felt blessed.''

See the picture here:

When she touched my hand, a wave of calm and kindness swept through my entire being. Felt blessed 🙏! pic.twitter.com/7js97rwNOx — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 25, 2022

Since being shared, the post has been seen more than 29,000 times. The tweet got a lot of reactions from internet users, along with 1000 likes.

One user wrote, ''Tribute to mother Teresa.. who helped always the needy people of India.. our full respect for mother Teresa on Christmas.'' Another commented, '' Good vibes and peace are palpable when in presence of a good human being.'' A third said, '' You are fortunate enough to have not only met her but had an opportunity to have felt her blessings.'' A fourth wrote, '' Gentle soul, kind heart , Mother Teresa's peace flows, Love and compassion.''

Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu Skopje, Macedonia, on August 26, 1910, and was always religiously inclined. It was at the early age of 12 that Mother Teresa felt the call of God and decided to become a missionary. She is hailed for her relentless work for the welfare of society and for inspiring countless people across the world. She died on September 5, 1997. On September 4, 2016, she was declared a saint by Pope Francis at a ceremony at the Vatican.

