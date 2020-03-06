Harry, Meghan Share An Umbrella In London Rain. Pics Have Twitter Swooning

Harry and Meghan arrive to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London.

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan stepped out together in London rain for their first official appearance since their shock announcement in January. The couple, at the beginning of the year, had announced they would step back as senior royals and divide their time between UK and NorthAmerica. The Thursday appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be one of their last before they quit as working members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan were clicked sharing an umbrella amidst flashing cameras and pouring rain as they arrived at Mansion House in London on Thursday, where they attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. People magazine reports that Meghan, 38, wore a fitted teal dress by Victoria Beckham, which she matched with BB pumps by Manolo Blahnik, while Harry, 35, donned a navy suit for the occasion.

Pics of the couple smiling at each other under their rain-splattered umbrella have taken the Internet by storm. On Twitter, fans have 'liked' and 'retweeted' these photographs hundreds of times, and compared them to earlier snaps of the couple sharing an umbrella.

Me whenever Harry & Meghan stand under an umbrella☔️🥰 pic.twitter.com/q2yVRzRn6a — That's So Sussex (@ThatsSoSussex) March 5, 2020

Harry and Meghan sharing an umbrella is my new favorite series pic.twitter.com/iKyAS53t3a — Indian St. Patty 🍀 (@RealPattyWap) March 6, 2020

Aww, there is something really romantic, beautiful & magical, to see Harry&Meghan under an umbrella in the rain! ☔️🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/GVRGPvAxuk — 🍁 👑RoyalMeyHive🐝SupporterHarryMeghanArchie🇨🇦 (@DeelightRI) March 6, 2020

that photo of harry and meghan under the umbrella just woow!! — Wiilo (@wiilo) March 5, 2020

Next week, Harry and Meghan will carry out what is expected to be their last official appearance alongside other senior royals including the 93-year-old queen, Harry's father and heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, and his brother Prince William at the annual Commonwealth Service at London's Westminster Abbey.

British newspapers have reported that the queen has been saddened that she has seen so little of Harry and Meghan's son Archie, her eighth great-grandchild who has remained in Canada. Harry and the queen had a meeting to discuss his future at her Windsor Castle home last weekend, a royal source confirmed, with the Sun tabloid reporting it had been a "heart to heart" talk at which she said he would always be welcomed to rejoin the royal fold.