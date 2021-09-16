Harry And Meghan's Time Cover Roasted For Looking "Airbrushed, Fake"

"What a strange photo .. it's made to look like Harry is the same height as Meghan," wrote one Twitter user

Harry and Meghan's Time 100 cover is being criticised on social media.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have appeared on the cover of Time magazine's annual 100 most influential people in the world issue - but their picture is being criticised by social media users who believe it was heavily edited. The photo featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was released by the magazine on Wednesday, but people were quick to notice that something about the photograph appeared "off" - as one Twitter user put it. 

The photo shows Harry and Meghan against a background of trees. While the duchess appears in a white outfit, her husband was photographed wearing black and resting a hand on her shoulder. Several Twitter users pointed out that the couple looked "stiff" and "unnatural", and some even wondered if separate photos of the two had been edited together to create the cover pic. 

"What a strange photo .. it's made to look like Harry is the same height as Meghan .. is he bending over?" one Twitter user asked.

"The airbrush is doing some heavy lifting there," another tweeted.

A number of Twitter users were of the opinion that the pic was Photoshopped - but not very skilfully. "Time should've chilled out a bit with the Photoshop. They don't look real or like they posed together," a commenter said.

"Terrible retouching job. They look CGI," another tweeted.

"The only effort in this pic is the person who's photoshopped 2 different pictures together," one Twitter user joked.

Some also claimed that 37-year-old Prince Harry's infamously-receding hairline had been airbrushed to make it look fuller.

But fans of Harry and Meghan applauded the Time 100 cover. 

Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties last year and moved from Britain to California, are featured on one of seven worldwide covers highlighting the honorees. The list also includes singers Billie Eilish and Britney Spears, and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

