UK Artist Transforms A Dumpster Into A Little House

Skip House, designed by Harrison Marshall.

In London, reports about expensive real estate and a lack of available space are frequent. A symbolic response to this problem has been developed by an architect and artist from London.

Harrison Marshall, an architect, recently made headlines after posting pictures of his dumpster-built miniature house on social media. The Skip House is his extremely modest home, which only cost him $4,800 to construct and has a dumpster as its foundation.

According to The Guardian, Marshall, is the co-founder of Caukin Studio, a construction and architecture social enterprise.

Harrison Marshall, 28, moved into the specially-adapted skip on a patch of grass in Bermondsey, south London a month ago, explaining that it was the only way he could afford to live in the central area near where he works.

"As was the case with thousands of people across the city and across the country, the prices had gone crazy. Rent was mad," Marshall told news agency Reuters.

"And even if I found somewhere that was in my price zone, then there'd be 100 other people or so looking for that room."

"Skip House" is emblazoned in black across the classic yellow container normally used for builder's waste.

"The skip provided me the kind of opportunity to make my own tiny little house," he said.

An arts charity lent him the land. He has a garden path leading up to an entrance ladder and a portable lavatory in the corner of the site. He showers at work, a 10-minute bike ride away, or the gym, and has access to water from a hose pipe from a neighbour's property.

"All the neighbours are amazing, actually. Everyone's very supportive. I've got neighbours coming and bringing homemade meals," he said. "That's a massive bonus to the whole project is just that this area seems to have a really good community."