'My Strength, My Lifelines': Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu For Her Mom, Brother

Harnaaz Sandhu, from Chandigarh, won Miss Universe 2021.

Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021 on Monday, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. The 21-year-old from Punjab represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, which was held in Israel. She was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. "I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organization for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me," Ms Sandhu said.

Harnaaz Sandhu is only the third Indian to have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000 won the pageant before her.

Here is a look at 10 pics from Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's Instagram:

On her Instagram Story yesterday, Harnaaz Sandhu gave a shout-out to her family. "My strength, my lifelines," she wrote for her mother, brother and her masi (aunt).

The last post shared by Harnaaz Sandhu on Instagram shows the Chandigarh-based model at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. "I have enjoyed my journey and as we near the end of this beautiful pageant, I want to re live memories with my family, my Punjab. I want you all to know, that I'm grateful for each and every one of you and for all the experiences I had in these 1.5 months," she wrote while sharing the video. "See you at the Miss Universe 2021 Finale!" she said while concluding her post.

On Sunday, she had also shared a glimpse of the lehenga she wore for the National Costume round of Miss Universe 2021. The rani pink Abhinav Mishra lehenga with signature mirrorwork was accessorised with a custom umbrella by Reza Shariffi.

During the final question and answer round, Ms Sandhu was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today. "The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide," she said.

For Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, her listening to her answer was the best way to start the week.

Before flying out to Israel for the Miss Universe pageant, she had shared a picture with the tricolour from the airport

Harnaaz Sandhu credits her mother for being her "biggest inspiration". "She is the creator of my dreams and the ladder to achieve the same," the 21-year-old wrote in an Instagram post back in October.

She is also a dog lover

And has lent her support to Smile Train, an international children's charity that supports 100%-free cleft repair surgery for children

Harnaaz Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17.

She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

Harnaaz Sandhu is pursuing her master's degree in public administration. She has also worked in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

