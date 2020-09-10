Harbhajan Singh's ROFL Post On A 'Modern Thali' Will Make You Laugh Too

Harbhajan Singh's tweet on modern-day meals has amused many.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh's hilarious post on Twitter has left thousands amused. His post on a modern "thali" shows the one thing that most meals today are incomplete without.

A thali is the name given to a set meal that is served in restaurants or homes. The word can also refer to the plate in which the meal is served. While the dishes that come in a thali can change depending upon the region, there seems to be one common element in meals across the country. We are not talking about a food staple like rice, but, instead, of a device which has become a ubiquitous presence in the lives of many - a smartphone.

The hilarious image shared by Harbhajan Singh shows a steel plate with a dedicated slot for a smartphone. It features a man eating his meal while browsing on the phone, which is placed alongside several dishes on the plate itself.

'Modern thali with space for phone," wrote Harbhajan Singh while sharing the pic, adding laughing-face emojis.

Modern thali with space for phone ???? orders urs ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/jRfW7REH9M — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 10, 2020

Since being shared this afternoon, the modern thali has garnered over 7,000 'likes' on the microblogging platform, along with several amused comments.

"This is the best innovative solution for a real problem of current world," wrote one Twitter user.

"This plate is perfect for me," another remarked.

Harbhajan Singh often shares lighthearted posts with his millions of followers on social media. In April, he had shared a picture of an innovative haircut to "confuse" the coronavirus.