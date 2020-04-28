The Haircut To 'Confuse Coronavirus', Courtesy Harbhajan Singh

Image Instagrammed by Harbhajan Singh.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh's lighthearted Instagram post is making many laugh out loud. The veteran off-spinner took to the photo and video sharing platform this afternoon to share an old picture and gave it his own new comic spin, well suited to the times of coronavirus.

The picture in question shows a barber giving a unique haircut to a customer. He seems to have shaved a whole new face on the back of his customer's head - complete with a nose, sunglasses and even a beard. The picture was reportedly clicked in the Philippines last year.

Harbhajan Singh, while sharing the pic, remarked that it would make for a handy trick to confuse coronavirus. "Just to confuse corona virus which side to enter from," he quipped while posting it for his 4 million Instagram followers.

Since being shared online, the haircut has become a hit on social media, collecting nearly 25,000 'likes' and hundreds of amused comments. Many Instagram users found the pic specially relatable at a time when hairdressers and barber shops remain closed in lockdown, forcing many to cut their own hair.

"I have tried doing a few haircuts Paaji during this lockdown but this is worth trying on a friend," wrote one person in the comments section.

"He'll need a mask on both sides," another joked.

What do you think of this haircut? Let us know using the comments section.