Happy Teachers' Day 2020: Quotes To Share With Your Teacher

Happy Teachers' Day: Here are some quotes you can share with your teachers.

Teachers' Day is the perfect occasion to convey to your teachers the regard and respect you have for them. In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 - the birth anniversary of the first Vice President of India and exemplary teacher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. This year, Teachers' Day falls on a Saturday. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, schools in the country have moved their classes online and resorted to digital learning. While Teachers' Day is usually celebrated in schools with a number of events and activities, those will obviously not take place in 2020.

However, that is no reason to not celebrate Teachers' Day. You can tell your teachers and professors how much they mean to you with the help of these quotes. Send a quote to your teachers and let them know how much you appreciate their hard work.

Here are some Teachers' Day quotes you can share this September 5:

"Nine-tenths of education is encouragement." - Anatole France

"Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual." - APJ Abdul Kalam

"Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." - William Butler Yates

"I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework." - Lily Tomlin

"A teacher is like a candle that consumes itself to light the way for others." - Anonymous

"It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge." - Albert Einstein

"Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system." - Sidney Hook

"The teacher who is indeed wise does not bid you to enter the house of his wisdom but rather leads you to the threshold of your mind" - Khalil Gibran

"A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning." - Brad Henry