Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Rakhi Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages, SMS, Status For Facebook And WhatsApp

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Send these Rakhi wishes to your brothers and sisters.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Every year, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with much fervour in India. To celebrate the festival, brothers and sisters meet each other and exchange gifts and wishes. On this day, sisters tie a sacred, decorative thread known as rakhi on the wrists of their brothers who, in turn, promise to protect them. The words "Raksha Bandhan" literally translate to "protection" and "bond". This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 3, which is Monday.

Though Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and you may not be able to meet your siblings in person this year, don't forget to send them a Rakhi card to let them know you are thinking of them.

Here are some Rakhi Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages that you can share with your brothers and sisters on Raksha Bandhan 2020:

Happy Raksha Bandhan to the brother who made my childhood wonderful. On this festival, I wish you endless joy and prosperity in life.

We may have fought like Tom and Jerry

But our love is deep and our bond is unbreakable

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dear sister, I promise to always protect you and have your back no matter what. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Having a brother like you is like having a best friend for life. A really annoying best friend.

Happy Raksha Bandhan, bhai!

Thank you for being my pillar of strength

With you as my sister, I don't need much else.

Happy Raksha Bandhan!

On this festival of Raksha Bandhan, let us remember the good times we shared and the look forward to the ones that are yet to come.

I must have done something right that God blessed me with a brother like you. Happy Rakhi, bhai!

Having a sister is like you is having a best friend! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Though we may be far apart

We are always close at heart.

This Raksha Bandhan, sending you a lot of love!

I smile because you are my sister

I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it.

Happy Raksha Bandhan

This Raksha Bandhan,

I pray that all your wishes come true

And all your days are filled with laughter

To my elder brother,

Who teased and tormented me constantly

But always had my back

Happy Raksha Bandhan, bhaiya!