PM Modi Extends Wishes On Raksha Bandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted to wish people on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

"Many wishes to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan," PM tweeted in Hindi.

रक्षा बंधन के पावन पर्व पर समस्त देशवासियों को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2020

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic which has infected over 17 lakh people in the country.

PM Modi's 'rakhi sister' Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who has been tying rakhi on PM Modi's wrist for 24 years, has sent the sacred thread to him via post.

"We have known PM Modi for the past 30-35 years. when I met him in Delhi for the first time he got to know that I am from Karachi and have been married here he called me behen (sister). I do not have any brother. So, after two to three years when we again visited Delhi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I tied rakhi on his wrist," Ms Shaikh, who is settled in Ahmedabad, had told news agency ANI.

Apart from Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, several girls and women have tied Rakhis on the wrist of Prime Minister Modi.

Widows living in Vrindavan, who would meet the prime minister on the occasion, have also sent 501 hand-made rakhis and as many face masks to him.

The special rakhis are having images of the prime minister on them while the masks have been themed on the temple city of Vrindavan with messages like "Stay Safe" and "Aatmnirbhar" written on them.