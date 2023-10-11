Happy Navratri 2023: Know Date, Significance And Celebrations Of Shardiya Navratri

Navratri 2023: The celebrations for Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 15

Happy Navratri 2023: Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navratri is celebrated with much enthusiasm across India. The nine-day Hindu festival celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

Date Of Navratri 2023

This year, the celebrations for Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 15 and end on October 24 with Durga Visarjan and Vijaydashami, also known as Dussehra.

Significance Of Navratri 2023

During these nine days, devotees worship each form of goddess and engage in various rituals, prayers, and cultural festivities. The tenth day also known as Vijayadashami or Dussehra, marks the triumph of good over evil. It celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.

Sharad Navratri carries deep spiritual significance, as it's believed that during these first nine days, Goddess Durga descends to Earth to be with her devotees. Many followers avoided consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol during this period, symbolising purity and devotion. Some devotees observe ritualistic Navratri fasts or vrat, which involve a strict vegetarian diet. A more intense version, known as nirjala vrat, forbids even a single drop of water throughout the day. However, please note that this level of fasting is not recommended for pregnant women, the elderly, or children.

Celebrations

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a form of Goddess Durga. Devotees observe fast and pray for the well-being of their families.

Shardiya Navratri Calender

October 15, 2023 (Sunday) Ghatsthapana/Shailputri October 16, 2023 (Monday) Brahmacharini October 17, 2023 (Tuesday) Chandraghanta October 18, 2023 (Wednesday) Kushmanda October 19, 2023 (Thursday) Skandamata October 20, 2023 (Friday) Katyayani October 21, 2023 (Saturday) Kaalratri October 22, 2023 (Sunday) Mahagauri October 23, 2023 (Monday) Siddhidatri October 24, 2023 Durga Visarjan

Navratri isn't just about fasting; it's also a time for joyous celebrations.



