Watch: Garba Organised For Inmates In Indore Central Jail

It's true that Garba and Dandiya remain the essence of the ten-day festival of Navratri. Recently, the Indore Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh organised a garba and dandiya night for the inmates on the sixth day of the festival.

Video of the event has surfaced on the internet which shows prisoners dancing their hearts out. The video has gone viral and has garnered over 18,000 views on the X, formerly Twitter.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Garba organised in Indore Central Jail on the occasion of #Navratri2023pic.twitter.com/Y4pct1TL8x — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 20, 2023

Last year too, the Indore Central Jail inmates played 'dandiya' to celebrate the festival and cleanest city in India tag.

Officials told news agency ANI that "all prisoners, male and female, participated in the event, which is usually organized during the Navratri festival."

Notably, Garba is a high-energy folk dance that originated in Gujarat and is performed with passion and fervour at the auspicious Navratri festival. Dancers celebrating the Garba spirit dance in a circle around a big lamp or the statue of Goddess Shakti.

To celebrate garba, people wear rich, traditional, and colourful attire. Women wear Chaniya choli, a colourful three-piece dress, which consists of a blouse, skirt, and dupatta. They also wear heavy jewellery -earrings, bangles, necklaces etc. Men wear kafni pyjamas with a Ghagra - a short round kurta - above the knees and a pagadi on the head.