Happy Kiss Day 2018: Best Wishes, Messages, Images, And GIFs To Send To Your Beloved

Kiss Day is the last day in Valentine week which means Valentine's Day is just a day away. Send these messages, images and GIFs to a loved one

Offbeat | | Updated: February 12, 2018 19:43 IST
Happy Kiss Day is celebrated on February 13, a day before Valentine's Day

New Delhi:  We've reached the end of the mushy Valentine week and we're sure you must have pampered your partner with sweet little gestures of love, cute gifts and lovely messages. The last day before Valentine's Day is Kiss Day which is celebrated on February 13. A kiss is the most passionate and intimate expression of love. Remember the excitement and the butterflies of your first kiss? The first kiss remains an unforgettable moment in one's life. It could be a peck on the cheek or on the lips, kissing someone is a moment full of passion and love. There are different types of kisses to express love in different ways. So, this Kiss Day, express your affection towards your partner with a kiss along with these beautiful kiss day messages, wishes, images. There are also some adorable GIFs you can send to your partner.
 

Here are some Kiss Day messages, wishes, images you can share with your girlfriend or boyfriend on February 13:


Sweetheart, sending you a loving kiss to let you know how much you mean to me. Happy Kiss Day!
 
happy kiss day image

Happy Kiss Day

If you think of me out of the blue, just remember it's all the kisses I have blown in the air finally catching up with you
 
happy kiss day image

Happy Kiss Day

The best things in life
can never be kept
They must be given away
A smile, a hug and a kiss
Happy Kiss Day!
 
happy kiss day image

Happy Kiss Day

A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous. Happy Kiss Day!
 
happy kiss day image

Happy Kiss Day

Kissing is a means of getting two people so close together that they can't see anything wrong with each other. Happy Kiss Day!

Sunshine gives us heat
Rain gives us water
Wind gives us air to breathe
And a sweet kiss energises our relationship.
Happy Kiss Day!
 
happy kiss day image

Happy Kiss Day

Your hugs and kisses are like the stars that light up my life when it gets dark. Happy Kiss Day!

I never thought love could feel like this
Then you changed my world with just a kiss
Happy Kiss Day!
 
happy kiss day image

Happy Kiss Day

Here are some Kiss Day GIFs to share with your partner on February 13:

If you're looking for some quotes, images to share with your boyfriend or girlfriend on Valentine's Day, here are some.
 

