Happy Hug Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, And Greetings

Hug Day 2021: The perfect opportunity to send someone a virtual hug.

Sometimes, a hug is all you need. But if you can't give someone a hug in today's socially-distanced world, do the next best thing and send them a warm greeting on Hug Day. Hug Day is celebrated every year on February 12 in the lead up to Valentine's Day. Hug Day, a part of the Valentine's Week, comes after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day and Promise Day. This year, Valentine Week is being celebrated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so hugging a loved one may not be possible or advisable. However, you can still let your friends and family members know how much they mean to you by sending them a virtual hug.

Here are some Hug Day wishes, messages, images, pics, photos and greetings that you can share with your near and dear ones to wish them a Happy Hug Day:

A hug from me, even though I'm away

In my heart I'm right by your side

And here's a hug from me

To say, I love you lots, sweetheart

Happy Hug Day!

A hug from you can make my whole day, week, month and year. Happy Hug Day!

Sending you a virtual bear hug your way. May your year be full of warmth and good vibes.

There is something in a simple hug

That always warms the heart

It welcomes us back home

And makes it easier to say goodbye

Happy Hug Day!

You made me understand the power of hugs. They power me every day! Happy Hug day!

A sweet friend is like a pillow...

When you are tired you sleep on it,

When you are sad you drop tears on it,

When you are angry you punch it and

When you are happy you hug it.

Happy Hug Day to my sweetest friend!

Your hugs heal me every day. They are pure, beautiful, warm and lovely. Hug you back! Love you.

A hug is always the right size. Sending you a big one on this Hug Day

I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words