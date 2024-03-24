Happy Holi 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Statuses

Happy Holi Wishes: This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25, 2024, which is a Monday

India's most colourful and vibrant festival - symbolizing happiness, new beginnings and hope - is here. Celebrated as one of the most important Hindu festivals in India, Holi marks the end of winter and is a two-day-long festivity. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 25, 2024, which is a Monday. A day before Holi is celebrated as Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, which is on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

This exuberant festival is a time for friends and family to come together, smear each other with colours, and revel in the spirit of unity and joy. The festival of colours sees the streets splashed in a myriad of hues as people come out of their homes to celebrate with much gusto. People celebrate Holi by putting colour on each other, meeting family and dancing to the beats of the dhol. Delicacies like 'gujiya', 'mathri', 'malpuas', 'bhang', and 'thandai' are an important part of the festival.

Here are some wishes, quotes, and greetings to wish your loved ones a Happy Holi:

May the fire of Holika Dahan banish everything evil around us. Happy Holika Dahan!" On this auspicious occasion, I hope the canvas of your life gets painted in the vibrant colours of happiness. Happy Holi! The red signifies love, The yellow signifies prosperity, And the green signifies harmony. May all these blessings be showered upon you this Holi! As the most awaited festival of the year arrives, let us get ready to colour everyone with love. Warm wishes on Holi Let's throw colours in the air and celebrate the beautiful relationship we share. Happy Holi. Here's to a Holi that's as bright as the stars, as colorful as the rainbow, and as joyful as a child's laughter. The canvas of my life is painted with joy only because of friends like you. Happy Holi! Splash colours today with immense love in your heart. Wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Holi. Our lives would be so dull without colours. It's only the festival of Holi that makes us understand the importance of colours. Happy Holi. Colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love - may all be yours. Happy Holi! Bright colors, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of the perfect Holi. Wish you a very happy and wonderful Holi. Here's wishing you a Holi filled with sweet moments and colourful memories to cherish forever Holi is the time to let go of past grudges and embrace the present with love On Holi, the festival of colors & joy I wanna say thank you for all the love & smiles you've brought to my life. Happy Holi

Happy Holi 2024: WhatsApp Status

Happy Holi! Bura na mano Holi hai! Holi Hai! Colours of Happiness Cheers! Happy Holi!

Wishing you a safe and Happy Holi!