'Happy Dextrodiwas': PM Modi's Birthday Wish For Fan On Twitter

A Twitter user's wish to receive a birthday greeting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi came true on Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter yesterday to share a birthday message for the Twitter user, who goes by the name 'Dextrocardiac1' on the microblogging platform and describes herself as a doctor. It all began when the Twitter user received a birthday wish from Ajit Datta, whom the prime minister 'follows' on Twitter.

Responding to the birthday message, the doctor asked Mr Datta to request PM Modi to wish her. She even coined a name for her birthday, calling it "Dextrodiwas".

"Thankyou Ajit. Dextrodiwas par please ask pm to wish me as you follows you both [sic]," she wrote.

PM Modi responded to the doctor's tweet with the birthday greeting she had wished for. "Happy Birthday...or as you are describing it - Dextrodiwas... Have a great year ahead," PM Modi tweeted, adding a smiley to his message.

The birthday greeting has clocked in over 42,000 'likes' on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Twitter user replied to the unexpected message with disbelief and happiness. "Oh my god!!! Thank you so much sir," she wrote.

"I'm the luckiest human alive guys," she tweeted later.

PM Modi had earlier hailed the contribution of doctors in saving lives from coronavirus. On National Doctors' Day, he credited doctors and healthcare and frontline workers for their work during the pandemic.