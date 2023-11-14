Happy Chhath Puja 2023: Wishes, Messages, Greetings And Quotes To Send To Loved Ones

Happy Chhath Puja: Chhath Puja is dedicated to Sun god

Happy Chhath Puja Wishes: Chhath Puja is celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh with much pomp and enthusiasm. The festival is dedicated to the Sun god, the source of energy. The four-day festival will be celebrated from November 17- November 20.

On Chhath Puja, women perform the morning puja by standing in a water body and offering water to the Sun and Chhathi Maiyya, believed to be the Sun's sister. The Chhath Puja begins with certain rituals and practices that involve Nahay Khay, followed by Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya Argh and Suryodaya.

Here are a few wishes, messages, and quotes you can share with your loved ones this Chhath Puja:

May the positivity of Chhath Puja spread in your life and fill it with success and glory. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones. May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune, and success for you. May you be blessed by Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it. Sending you blessings and love on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. Chhath Puja is the day to thank Surya Dev for prosperity, peace, and kindness. Happy Chhath Puja. On this occasion of Chhath, let's pray to Lord Surya to shine his blessings upon our lives and fill our homes with happiness and prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja to you. Remove all negativities and embrace only goodness. May Chhat Puja bring you happiness in abundance. May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you. May the wishes to make this day also be blessed by Sun God and come true. All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it. On this day, I pray for your health, peace, good fortune and prosperity. Happy Chhath to you and your family. Jo bhi karta hai tan-man-dhan se chhath ko yaad, ho jata hai uska jeevan khushiyon se aabad. Happy Chhath Puja!