Chhath Puja 2023: Know Sunset Timings In Different Cities For Arghya

Chhath Puja 2023: Chhath Puja is celebrated with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. It is a significant festival in northern India, primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Devotees worship Surya Dev, the Hindu Sun God, during these four days. Women who perform Chhath Puja observe a fast and do not even consume water during this time. In this festival, the setting Sun is worshipped by offering arghya.

The festival is dedicated to Chhathi Maiya, the sister of Lord Surya and the sixth form of Devi Prakriti. In the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika, or Vikram Samvat, six days after Diwali.

When is Chhath Puja 2023?

This year, the Chhath Puja festival will begin on November 17 (Friday) and continue till November 20. Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashthi, Prathihar, Chhathi, and Dala Chhath.

According to Drik Panchang, the sunset on Nahay Khay (bathing and feasting) on the first day will take place at 06:45 am and the sunset time is 17:27 pm. On the second day, the sunrise time on this day is 06:46 am and the sunset time is 17:26 pm.

On the third day of Chhath, sunrise and sunset are scheduled for 06:46 am and 5:26 pm respectively.

The fourth and last day of Chhath, Usha Arghya, is dedicated to offering Arghya to the rising sun. According to Drik Panchang, the sunrise time on this day is 06:47 am and the sunset time is 17:26 pm.

Sunset Timings In Different Cities For Arghya

Delhi: 05:27 pm

Mumbai: 06:00 pm

Patna: 5:00 pm

Gaya: 05:02 pm

Jaipur: 05:36 pm

Bhagalpur: 04:54 pm

Noida: 05:26 pm

Darbhanga: 04:56 pm

Bengaluru: 05:50 pm

Bhopal: 05:35 pm

Raipur: 05:29 pm

Samastipur: 04:57 pm

Aurangabad: 05:49 pm

Hyderabad: 05:40 pm

Chennai: 05:39 pm

Kolkata: 05:00 pm

Lucknow: 04:52 pm

Chandigarh: 05:25 pm

Bhubaneswar: 05:06 pm

Shimla: 05:22 pm

Dehradun: 05:20 pm

Ranchi: 05:03 pm

Pune: 05:57 pm