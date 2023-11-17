In Pics: Rush At Delhi Railway Station Due To Chhath, Thousands In Queue

Railways has announced 42 special trains from Delhi to clear the festive rush.

With Chhath Puja beginning on Saturday, last-minute demand for train reservations is high, making it difficult for people to secure seats, and forcing travellers to look for alternative options. Special trains have been announced to meet the festive rush, but the situation remains challenging, especially for trains going from Delhi to various cities in Bihar.

Hustle-bustle at railway stations and booking windows are increasing as the festival approaches. Thousands of people are pinning their hopes on Tatkal (reservation) tickets. Railway Police is on high alert given the crowds camping at the New Delhi Railway Station waiting to board trains.

Railways has announced 42 special trains from Delhi to clear the festive rush of people travelling home. Chhatha puja special trains are running between Delhi and Patna Junction, Gaya and Jaynagar.

A Railway Police officer urges people to stay calm at New Delhi Railway Station.

People carrying heavy luggage trying to get inside coaches and New Delhi Railway Station

Railway police telling people to stay behind the yellow line, as they queue up to board the train at New Delhi Railway Station