Halloween 2025: Date, Significance, And History Of Spooky Celebration

Halloween, celebrated every year on October 31, is one of the most popular holidays in the United States. It is famous for costumes, trick-or-treating, parties, and spooky decorations. Both children and adults enjoy dressing up as ghosts, witches, vampires, superheroes, or pumpkins and taking part in fun community events.

History:

Halloween began more than 2,000 years ago with the Celtic festival of Samhain, celebrated in what is now Ireland, the UK, and northern France. The Celts marked the end of the harvest season on October 31 and believed that on this night, the line between the living and the dead became blurred. They thought spirits could wander the earth, so people lit bonfires and wore costumes to keep them away.

When the Romans conquered the Celtic lands, they combined two of their own festivals with Samhain, Feralia, a day to horon the dead, and a festival for Pomona, the goddess of fruit and trees. Pomona's symbol was the apple, which is why apple games like bobbing for apples became a Halloween tradition.

Also, In the 8th century, Pope Gregory III declared November 1 as All Saints' Day (also called All Hallows' Day) to honour saints. The night before, October 31, became known as All Hallows' Eve, which later shortened to Halloween. Over time, Christian and ancient Celtic customs blended together, creating the holiday we know today.

How Halloween Is Celebrated

Children dress up in scary or funny costumes and go from door to door, shouting, "Trick or Treat!" Neighbours give them candy or sweets. This tradition dates back to an ancient Celtic custom, which believed that offering food to spirits brought good luck.

Another popular Halloween custom is carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns. This comes from an old Irish legend about Stingy Jack, a man who tricked the devil but was cursed to roam the earth with only a burning coal inside a carved-out turnip to light his way.

When Irish immigrants arrived in America, they discovered that pumpkins were easier to cut than turnips. From then on, they began using pumpkins. Today, people carve pumpkins in different shapes and faces, orange, white, or large, all kinds of pumpkins are used as Halloween decorations.