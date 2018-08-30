Halle Berry Teases Prince Harry Over High School Dorm Pics, Twitter Joins In

Prince Harry's dorm room was decorated with a poster of Halle Berry.

Veteran actress Halle Berry offered a fascinating insight into Prince Harry's boarding school dorm room, and the Duke of Sussex appeared to be like any other teen.

The wall of his room was decorated with posters of models and a sweet tribute to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. There's also a picture of Halle Berry on the wall.

The 'Catwoman' star took to Twitter to unveil a resurfaced photo from 2003 of the young royal at Eton College, writing, "Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta."

Twitterverse had mixed reactions to this revealation.

A user wrote, "I love that Prince Harry had an atypical hippie tapestry hanging in his dorm room. I love even more that Halle Berry spotted herself on the said tapestry.''

Talking about the love between Prince Harry and his mother, a user wrote, "The fact he has that beautiful picture of his mum on his desk warms my heart."

Here's how some others have reacted:

Well dang Halle can you blame the guy? Hell I want the damn poster now! You have always been a beauty and Prince Harry has impeccable taste! God bless! - Jai (@JaiW69) August 29, 2018

That's just awesome! - Maria Villanueva (@mariamouse31) August 29, 2018

Good catch! Love to have seen Prince Harry reaction to your tweet. - Santa Claus (@HawkeyeNJ) August 30, 2018

But that pic if his mom! - Theresa Moseley (@Theresa_Moseley) August 30, 2018

This is hilarious - Lisa Angel Cariaggi (@lovechild419) August 30, 2018