Gurugram Employee Says Company Fired Him In 20 Days For Leaving On Time, Taking Tea Breaks With Colleagues

Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns. Various subreddits have emerged where employees can anonymously share their stories, seek advice, and connect with others who face similar challenges. Now, a Redditor shared his bizarre workplace experience with his company which terminated him just 20 days into the job. The employee, who worked at a Gurugram-based startup, claimed that right from the beginning, he was accused of having an "attitude problem" and not being "down to earth".

"I didn't understand still I said I don't attitude, I'll work on it although I did not even understand why he was saying that," the Redditor wrote. He said that the situation took a strange turn when his employer allegedly had an issue with him and two other new joinees taking tea breaks together. "Don't create groups, it's not good for the company etc," the employer told the Redditor.

"After some time he (the employer) started having problems with me leaving on time 7 pm. You are leaving exactly at 7, this is not good etc," the Redditor recalled being told.

On the 20th day of the job, the employee said that things reached a tipping point. He was asked to work from the director's cabin instead of his desk. "Dude, who works like that in a cabin all day with your director?" he wrote in the post, expressing his confusion.

Later in the day, around 7 pm when the employee casually glanced outside the cabin to check if his colleagues were still there for their usual tea break, the employer allegedly got triggered. "The director suddenly got frustrated and said why you looking outside I'm talking here this that and asked the hr to terminate me immediately," he wrote.

Also Read | US Man's Vivid Dream Predicts Rs 1 Crore Lottery Win With Stunning Accuracy

The Redditor shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has sparked a discussion online, with many saying that the employer's behaviour was unreasonable.

"Its great that you left the place, Thats called Toxic Work environment," wrote one user. "Be happy that you got fired from that place. Look for a better place. Doesn't have to take this to heart," commented another.

"Good riddance bro. You dodged a bullet there," expressed a third user.

"This used to happen in school when we were sent to the principal's room to improve. Can you not see how toxic that culture is? Let me clarify once and for all: Leaving on time does NOT mean you're a bad employee. It means that you're efficient and you finished your work on time. Being overworked and staying late in office is NOT a badge of honour. It's toxic and bad for your mental health. If it's encouraged by your boss, it means your boss has BAD management skills. You've saved yourself some years of trauma and trauma bonding with colleagues," commented one user.