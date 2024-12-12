"Gurgaon Is Wild": Woman Gets Rejected During House Hunt For Having "Serious" Boyfriend

There have been many strange instances people come across when they are looking to rent or buy a house. These incidents are particularly common where landlords or flatmates sometimes have unusual and bizarre demands from their prospective tenants. This time, a woman, who was looking for a house in Gurugram, faced a similar situation when a prospective renter rejected her because she was in a serious relationship with her boyfriend. Taking to X, user Shivangi Shah shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with a Gurugram-based woman on the Facebook group 'Flat and flatmates (Gurgaon)'.

The post shows the renter asking Ms Shah about her love life and if she was in a serious relationship with her boyfriend. The conversation starts with the renter asking Ms Shah if she had "a date". Thinking the question referred to her moving date, Ms Shah replied by saying that she could shift either in the last week of December or the first week of January.

House hunting in Gurgaon is wild pic.twitter.com/OUEmEabbKs — Shivangi Shah (@shivangishahaha) December 9, 2024

The renter then explained that she wanted to ask if she had a boyfriend. To this, Ms Shah said yes, adding that he was also based out of Gurugram. The renter then asked if the relationship was "serious". When Ms Shah said it was, the renter stated that she preferred casual relationships and wanted a flatmate who shared the same preference.

Ms Shah shared the screenshot of the conversation on X on Monday with the caption, "House hunting in Gurgaon is wild." Since then, the post has accumulated more than 79,000 views and over 750 likes.

The unusual exchange left social media users feeling both amused and confused. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "I don't understand- she wants to hookup with you or your bf??"

Also read | "Rs 2,000 Ki Plate": This Honest Wedding Invitation Card Takes Internet By Storm

"making hookups your entire personality is wild," commented another. "WTF have I just seen? Is this true?" asked a third user.

Meanwhile, in another story on rent, a 20-year-old recently shared that she was rejected by flatmates because of her age. In a video posted on X, Naina shared her disappointment over being turned down for a "really pretty house" in Bengaluru's Domlur area, despite trying her best to convince the flatmates. She said that the tenants told her, "We are not comfortable with you living here because you are only 20". She, however, remained determined to prove herself as a worthy flatmate and created a PowerPoint presentation about her positive qualities.