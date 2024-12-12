"Rs 2,000 Ki Plate": This Honest Wedding Invitation Card Takes Internet By Storm

A viral wedding card has taken a hilarious jab at the typical Indian wedding cliches, offering a unique and humorous perspective on these familiar traditions. The reception invite begins by playfully acknowledging the inevitable guest's comments about the wedding food. It then introduces the bride as "Sharma Ji ki ladki," emphasising her academic achievements, and the groom as "Gopal Ji ka ladka," a B.Tech graduate who now manages a shop, adding a touch of self-deprecating humour.

The wedding date playfully referred to as a "holy day" selected by three priests, is conveniently timed to coincide with the end of a relative's exams.

Recognising the potential for family drama at Indian weddings, the card humorously acknowledges the inevitable disagreements that may arise between relatives, particularly referencing "Bua and Fufa Ji," and playfully offers some lighthearted advice to guests on how to navigate these situations.

The card resonated deeply with social media users, with its humorous advice ranging from controlling children from playing on stage to the playful request to greet "Fufa Ji" to avoid his displeasure - a situation humorously described as causing his face to "puff up like a golgappa."

The card playfully highlights the concept of Indian Standard Time, stating that the wedding is scheduled for 7:00 PM, but they anticipate arriving by 8:30 PM.

Check out the card here:

The shaadi card is 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iHN99QXofB — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) December 10, 2024

The last leaf of the card humorously listed the family members with witty descriptions.

Mama and Mami (maternal uncle and aunt) were humorously credited with providing the traditional Mayra (gifts from the maternal side), which the card suggested is why their names are listed at the top.

The Bua-Fufaji are labelled as "in-house kalesh experts," while the "irritating bachche" (annoying kids) are called out for spoiling the pictures on stage.

The RSVP section humorously reads "Rishtedar Saare Vahi Pakau" (All the same boring relatives).

The post shared on X quickly went viral, garnering over 2.20 lakh views. Netizens found the witty comments highly relatable, leading to widespread laughter. It also sparked a flood of comments from users eager to share their own thoughts.

A user wrote, "Good way of cutting down on number of guests and making sure all relatives are happy at the wedding (at least pretending)."

Another user remarked, "Honest wedding card."

The third user asked, "Can I use this Invitation Card for my Son's Wedding?"