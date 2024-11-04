Viral Video: iPhone-Themed Wedding Invitation Leaves Internet Intrigued

The card unfolded into three layers, resembling the design of a messaging app

A wedding card is more than just an invitation; it reflects the couple's taste and style while offering a glimpse into their special day. Recently, elaborate and personalized wedding invitations have gained popularity in the wedding industry. In a creative twist, a couple has introduced a unique iPhone-themed wedding invitation card.

Rishabh Cards shared a video of this innovative invite on their Instagram page, which quickly went viral. The video showcases a wedding invitation designed to look like an iPhone, featuring a booklet-style layout with three pages connected. The cover displays the couple's photo as the 'background,' reminiscent of a phone's wallpaper.

The card unfolded into three layers, resembling the design of a messaging app. It featured a QR code for accessing Google Maps to locate the wedding venue and included a traditional image of Lord Ganesha accompanied by a mantra.

The video has amassed over 29.3 million views on Instagram, triggering a range of reactions. While some viewers found the idea entertaining, others were less impressed, questioning the appropriateness of such a concept. Many preferred traditional invitations, while a few considered creating similar cards for their own weddings.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "This looks pretty but Ganesh jii wala card is an emotion for us."

Another user commented, "Fantastic design brother keep growing."

"Very unique and beautiful card," the third user commented.

"Authentic shadi card is much better," the fourth user expressed.

"Amazing super card," the fifth user wrote.