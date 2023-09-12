Old Pic Of Wedding Card Mentioning IIT Degrees Of Couple Resurfaces

The wedding invitation was shared by Mahesh on X

During weddings, fancy invitation cards are always the talk of the town. Some invites include personalised cards with luxury chocolates, while others consider the environment and gift plants with biodegradable cards. Recently, an old wedding invitation card that highlighted the educational achievements of the bride and groom is going viral on the internet.

Posted on X, formerly Twitter, the invitation shows the groom's name associated with IIT Bombay, while the bride's name was linked to IIT Delhi.

The wedding invitation was shared by Mahesh on X, he captioned the post, "All you need is love to get married."

All you need is love to get married pic.twitter.com/sjd4SZSSJR — Mahesh (@mister_whistler) September 12, 2023

Since being shared, the card has 41,100 views and over 300 likes.

"Par for the course. A few decades ago, when degrees were hard to get, mentioning BSc, BCom, etc., was the norm. I have seen an invite where the last name of one side of the family was not mentioned ('coz different caste). Have accepted the anti-social tag from the family than attend most weddings that feel claustrophobic - in between the show for labels and identities, there is no breathing space left anymore," a user wrote.

"I was there, It was also mentioned on the kaju katli, wedding cake and even the chaat. Guests were instructed to mention it on the shagun ka lifafa as well," another user wrote.

"Disappointed that they didn't have their major, salary, linkedin profile mentioned in that invite," joked the third user on X.

"Ohh the rank is missing," the fourth remarked.

The fifth user asked, "This is preposterous! Why haven't they mentioned their GPA??"

