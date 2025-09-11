Gurugram Cab Driver Returns Rs 2 Lakh MacBook Left Behind, Refuses Rs 500 Reward

A heartwarming incident in Gurugram has captured widespread attention after a college student shared a story on Reddit about a cab driver's act of honesty. The student, who had borrowed a friend's MacBook valued at Rs 2 lakh, accidentally left it in a cab while heading to college. Realising the mistake, he attempted to contact the driver but received no response.

However, upon returning to the college gate, he found the driver waiting with the laptop bag in hand. The driver explained that his phone was in the cab when he came to return the bag.

"I called the cab driver twice, but there was no response. My mind almost accepted that it was gone. My friend and I ran towards the gate while still calling, and that's when I saw the cab bhaiya standing there, holding the laptop bag and talking to the security guards," wrote the student in the Reddit post. "The rush of calmness I felt in that moment OMG. I immediately went to him and took the bag. He explained that he had left his phone inside the car and came to the gate himself to return the bag, and the security guards stopped him."

When the student offered Rs 500 as a token of gratitude, the driver declined, saying the student was like a child to him. This gesture has been widely praised online, with many lauding the driver's integrity and kindness.