Gujarat Couple Goes To Vote Straight From Their Wedding

The couple was spotted at polling booth number 208 in the Bhuj Assembly constituency.

A newlywed couple, who came all the way to the polling station to cast their vote during the first phase of state elections in Gujarat, has caught the Internet's attention. Pictures clicked at a polling booth show the bride and groom, Kavita and Vaibhav, in their wedding attire as they stand next to security personnel.

The couple was spotted at polling booth number 208 in the Bhuj Assembly constituency in Kutch district. The bride looked stunning in a white floral lehenga with gota and zari work on the blouse. She teamed it up with a traditional red dupatta that featured golden embroidery on the borders. She also wore a statement Kundan set for her big day. The groom complemented her by picking a finely tailored sherwani in a similar shade.

In a similar case, a bride-to-be decided to leave her haldi ceremony midway to cast her vote during the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections. Fenny Parekh was spotted standing in the queue to cast her vote in Surat's Katargam. She wore a yellow saree with floral jewellery. The text attached to the picture read, “Katargam (Surat): A bride-to-be, Fenny Parekh, arrives from her 'Haldi' ceremony to cast her vote.”

Katargam(Surat): A bride to be, Fenny Parekh arrives from her 'haldi' ceremony to cast her vote #GujaratElection2017pic.twitter.com/oGaW9skOYV — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017

In the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, voting is on in 89 assembly seats. BJP, the ruling party, is eyeing to secure their seventh consecutive term in the state. The average voter turnout of 48.5 percent had been recorded till 3 pm. The 89 seats which are going to polls today are spread across 19 districts of Kutch and Saurashtra region and the southern part of the state.

According to the state poll body, 2,39,76,670 people are eligible to cast their votes in the first phase. 5.74 lakh people are from the age group of 18-19 years, the poll body added. Among the regions in focus in the first phase is the trading hub of Surat. Known as a traditional BJP stronghold, Surat was key to BJP winning the assembly elections in 2017.

The voting for the remaining 93 seats will take place in the second phase on December 5. The Gujarat assembly has a total of 182 seats. A party needs to win at least 92 seats to form the government. The results will be declared on December 8. The result will be declared on December 8.

Featured Video Of The Day Actor Swara Bhaskar Joins Rahul Gandhi In 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'