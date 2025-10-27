"Grok Understands Physics": Elon Musk Reacts To AI Video Shared By Physicist

Physicist Luis Batalha, recently shared a post on X discussing Grok and the challenges of identifying AI-generated videos.

He shared a video demonstrating the fall of a ball and a feather inside a vacuum, illustrating the realistic depiction of physics in AI-generated visuals.

In his post, he wrote, "Yesterday a friend asked how to spot AI-generated videos. replying to it I said- physics anomalies are the ultimate tell."

"But it's getting harder. Here's Grok Imagine: a ball and a feather, dropped in air vs. in a vacuum," he added.

Responding to the post, Elon Musk commented, "Grok Imagine video generation understands physics," acknowledging the platform's ability to replicate physical accuracy in generated content.

Social Media Reaction

The exchange has drawn attention on social media for highlighting the growing sophistication of AI video tools and their ability to mirror real-world physical phenomena with remarkable precision.

One user commented, "Turn your wildest ideas into motion with Grok Imagine. Dream it. Type it. Watch it come alive."

Another user wrote, "Grok Imagine video generation is amazing."

"I'm loving Grok Imagine's vintage look," added a third user.