Grizzly Bear Fight Caught On Camera. A Million Views For Video

A video of two grizzly bears fighting has gone viral with over 1.7 million views.

A Canadian woman's video of two grizzly bears fighting on a British Columbia highway has gone viral online. Cari McGillivray was on the Stewart Cassiar Highway when she came across the "incredibly rare and amazing" sight of the grizzlies fighting.

The video shows the two bears growling at each other and moving across the road on their hind legs. They are seen pushing each other aggressively as they battle it out. In the background, a wolf can be seen observing the two. The video ends with the bears running towards the camera.

"Don't normally post on here but thought I'd share this incredibly rare and amazing moment with all you guys of these grizzlies fighting!" wrote Cari McGillivray while sharing the footage to Facebook on Friday. "Keep a sharp eye out for the little wolf that is observing them in the distance!"

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 1.7 million views.

"Wow, truly a once in a lifetime experience! Amazing footage!" wrote one person in the comments section. "That is sooo cool! Must have been a carcass somewhere close by!" another said. "The bears fighting AND a wolf in the background. Highly rare capture," a third added.

According to the Vancouver Sun, conservation officers say there were a record number of calls related to conflicts between humans and bears this spring.

