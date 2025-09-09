Advertisement
"Grand Theft Autorickshaw": Bengaluru Techie Turns Desi Traffic Chaos Into Hilarious AI Game

The satirical concept has resonated with many who said the game perfectly reflects (quite literally) the real-life madness of Indian roads.

The concept, dubbed "Grand Theft Autorickshaw", has drawn widespread attention online.

A Bengaluru-based techie has amused the internet by turning the everyday chaos of Indian roads into a hilarious AI-generated racing game concept. Harin Nitisvaar recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a short video of an autorickshaw-themed racing game, complete with potholes, traffic jams, street dogs, and sudden barricades. He called it "Grand Theft Autorickshaw", a clever desi spin on the iconic video game series.

In his post, Nitisvaar joked about the addictive nature of AI tools like Veo3, using it to create a game where players must navigate bumpy urban streets in a speeding autorickshaw. "If this was a real game, would you play it?" he asked his followers, who were quick to respond with enthusiasm and laughter.

The quirky idea gained even more attention when Canadian tech YouTuber Caleb Friesen featured it on his show RuntimeBRT. He tested the same prompt but in a first-person view, marvelling at how the reflections in the side mirrors were surprisingly accurate.

The satirical concept has resonated with many who said the game perfectly reflects (quite literally) the real-life madness of Indian roads.

