"Grand Theft Autorickshaw": Bengaluru Techie Turns Desi Traffic Chaos Into Hilarious AI Game

A Bengaluru-based techie has amused the internet by turning the everyday chaos of Indian roads into a hilarious AI-generated racing game concept. Harin Nitisvaar recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a short video of an autorickshaw-themed racing game, complete with potholes, traffic jams, street dogs, and sudden barricades. He called it "Grand Theft Autorickshaw", a clever desi spin on the iconic video game series.

In his post, Nitisvaar joked about the addictive nature of AI tools like Veo3, using it to create a game where players must navigate bumpy urban streets in a speeding autorickshaw. "If this was a real game, would you play it?" he asked his followers, who were quick to respond with enthusiasm and laughter.

These AI tools are addictive 🥲 Just generated this auto racing concept. If this was a real game, would you play it? 👀@NanoBanana @GeminiApp #ai pic.twitter.com/uEPBL4U4tI — Harin Nitisvaar (@HNitisvaar) September 8, 2025

The quirky idea gained even more attention when Canadian tech YouTuber Caleb Friesen featured it on his show RuntimeBRT. He tested the same prompt but in a first-person view, marvelling at how the reflections in the side mirrors were surprisingly accurate.

the craziest thing about this generation are the ACCURATE reflections in the left and right side-view mirrors https://t.co/e3bwJzittU pic.twitter.com/uA5gjNuE9a — Caleb (@caleb_friesen2) September 9, 2025

The satirical concept has resonated with many who said the game perfectly reflects (quite literally) the real-life madness of Indian roads.