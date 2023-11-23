Google Maps Misleads Travellers In US Into Desert During Dust Storm

The group was reportedly trying to avoid traffic on Interstate 15.

Relying on Google Maps for navigation took an unexpected turn for a group of Californians returning from the recent Formula 1 race in Las Vegas. Instead of a smooth journey, they found themselves on an off-road adventure on the way back.

According to SFGATE, Shelby Easler, her brother Austin, and their significant others were headed back to Los Angeles on November 19 when they used Google Maps. Instead of taking Interstate 15, the major highway connecting Southern California to Sin City, the app suggested they take an alternate route to avoid the dust storm that caused major Sunday traffic delays.

"We ironically thought it would be a safer option, and it did say it would be 50 minutes faster," she told SFGATEover Instagram DMs. "It was our first time driving to and from Vegas, so we didn't know that you can really only take the I-15 back and forth."

Google Maps unexpectedly diverted the group's vehicle away from the main highway and into the rugged desert terrain of Nevada. Shelby's viral video reveals that their off-road adventure was not an isolated incident, as a trail of cars can be seen following their lead.

"The first driver that turned around talked to us to tell us that the road gets washed out the higher into the mountain you get, and we have to turn around since the path leads nowhere. He was in a huge truck and was just driving straight through the bushes and shrubs to let people know to turn around," Ms Easler told SFGATE.