Google Doodle Celebrates Oman National Day. Know All About It

National Day of Oman.

Google is celebrating the National Day of Oman with an animated doodle on Saturday. It honours the oldest Arab state in the world that was liberated from Portuguese forces on this day (November 18) in 1650, ending nearly 150 years of colonisation. The doodle shows the Omani flag fluttering proudly with a blue sky visible in the background. Clicking on the doodle opens a page that has relevant information about Oman.

The country has declared a holiday today for its people to celebrate the occasion. On the holiday, students sing the national anthem of Oman, called as-Salam as-Soltani. People come out on street to dance on the folk music.

Buildings, bridges and cars are decked out in patriotic symbols and national colours as the Omani flag is hoisted on buildings and streets.

Other events like camel races and equestrian shows are also organised that are enjoyed by family and friends.

The day is also celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Sultan Qaboos, Oman's much-loved former leader who gave the country a new direction.

Sultan Qaboos' inclusive approach involved not only developing the country's infrastructure and services but also engaging its citizens in translating his long-term vision into reality.