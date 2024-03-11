Google Celebrates Flat White Coffee With Animated Doodle, Here's How To Make It

It is thought to have originated in Australia or New Zealand

Today, Google is celebrating the popularity of flat white coffee across the globe through an adorable and interactive doodle. The coffee beverage consists of steamed milk poured over an espresso shot and is thought to have originated in Australia or New Zealand. Google has selected March 11 to celebrate flat white, as on this day in 2011, the word was added to the Oxford English Dictionary

''Today's animated Doodle celebrates the flat white, a beloved coffee drink of steamed milk poured over a shot of espresso. Many speculate the drink was first served in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s when the drink popped up on menus in Sydney and Auckland around the same time,'' Google explained on its website.

A flat white is made up of an espresso shot topped with steamed milk and a thin layer of microform and is traditionally served in a ceramic cup. The milk is steamed, not frothed, to leave a smooth and velvety crema on top.

Just like a Latte, the Flat White is also an espresso-based creamy drink but contains a double shot of espresso and less milk than a Latte.

''Being ''flatter'' than a cappuccino or latte, flat whites are popular with coffee connoisseurs who are looking for less foam. Often, baristas will show off their skills and create beautiful artwork with the pour, something that's a common sight in many cafes across Australia and New Zealand. Coffee culture has changed a lot over the years and so have ways to make the flat white. Made with whole milk back in the day, today it's common to see Aussies and Kiwis ordering it with plant-based milk — oat milk is a rising favourite. The flat white has since spread far across the world, delighting and becoming a staple in many nations,'' Google further wrote.

How To Make Flat White | Flat White Recipe:

Brew your espresso shot. Make sure to weigh your coffee. If you don't have a home espresso machine, try making it with Moka Pot or AeroPress.

Steam your milk to a silky texture, creating microfoam bubbles. Fresh milk Full fat works better for making foam but skimmed or semi-skimmed will be ok. Stretching milk to the correct consistency isn't easy, so make sure you keep practising.

Get rid of any bubbles in the milk which may have been created. You can do this by gently tapping your milk jug on your countertop.

Pour the milk with the help of a spoon on the espresso, while being careful to keep the milk foam in the pitcher while you only pour the hot milk. This way, the espresso crema will stay intact, and your Flat White is ready.