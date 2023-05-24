Golden Retriever, An Instagram Star, Earns Rs 8 Crore A Year

Tucker with its owner, Courtney Budzyn

The financial situation of influencers is one of the most frequently debated topics among social media users, which typically surprises conventional professionals. Young people are choosing the vocation of "influencer" in significant numbers because of the lucrative pay.

Given this information, it would be a major shock to learn that Tucker, a Golden Retriever dog, makes more than $1 million (approximately Rs 8 crore and Rs 28 lakh) per year.

According to research by portrait company Printed Pet Memories, Tucker Budzyn is No. 1 in the world of social media influencers.

He is a multi-millionaire mutt, earning seven figures annually from sponsored advertisements since the age of two.

"A YouTube-paid post can be anywhere from $40,000 to $60,000 for a 30-minute pre-roll," Tucker's owner Courtney Budzyn told The New York Post.

"Instagram, we make about $20,000 for anywhere from three to eight stories."

Budzyn, 31, who used to clean houses, and her husband, Mike, a civil engineer, quit their jobs to manage Tucker and his puppy son Todd full time, reported the new outlet.

She made Tucker an Instagram page the day she got him at 8 weeks old in June 2018. The next month, his first video went viral.

"We gave him an ice cube, and he was just pawing at it," said Budzyn, of Michigan.

"I was floored that that many people were as interested in my dog as me. By the time he was 6 months old, he had 60,000 followers. It was insane."

The New York Post reported that Tucker now has close to 25 million followers across social media 11.1 million on TikTok, 5.1 million on YouTube, and 4.3 million on Facebook. 3.4 million on Instagram and 62,400 on Twitter.