'Phenomenal Achievement': Twitter Erupts In Joy As 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Golden Globe Award

'Naatu Naatu' became the first-ever Asian song to win a Golden Globes award.

RRR created history at the Golden Globes 2023 by winning the Best Orginal Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. The movie, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as real-life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju, is the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe, among Hollywood's most prestigious. Music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award in Los Angeles, saying he was happy the song had begged the attention of the international audience.

Twitter users erupted in joy after news of Naatu Naatu's historic win broke. They shared their excitement over RRR's big win and congratulated the team for becoming the first-ever Asian song to win a Golden Globes award.

Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela, whose son Ram Charan starred in RRR, wrote, "What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu."

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏

Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

"Pure joy. Great to see India on the global stage again," tweeted Indian music composer Vivek Siva.

Pure joy ☺️

Great to see India on the global stage again 🇮🇳 #NaatuNaatu#RRRMoviehttps://t.co/yPMIvmdtNv — Vivek Siva (@iamviveksiva) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, several other internet users also congratulated the RRR team. They flooded Twitter with all kinds of reactions. "What a morning to wake up and see such tremendous moment for Telugu Cinema winning the #GoldenGlobes," wrote one user.

"What an achievement! Long due global recognition for one of the best of our generation, the great composer M M Keeravani!" said another.

What a morning to wake up and see such tremendous moment for Telugu Cinema winning the #GoldenGlobes for Telugu Song #NaatuNaatu

Much more to come......#RRRMoviehttps://t.co/R1izIcXRTK — theLastdancer (@pavankvin) January 11, 2023

What an achievement! Long due global recognition for one of the best of our generation, the great composer M M Keeravani! #NaatuNaatu#RRR#GoldenGlobes2023 — 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗷𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗵,(पंडित) (@Prajapatisantoh) January 11, 2023

INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . 🤘🏻🌋 #RRRMovie#GoldenGlobes2023pic.twitter.com/awbMIc6ObA — SHEKHAR SIHAG (@SihagShekhar) January 11, 2023

What a great moment for the @RRRMovie team all the westerners are driven high by the drug called #NaatuNaatu don't stop with #GoldenGlobes Bring the #Oscars2023 and make the TFI to reach sky high.#RRRMovie#GoldenGlobes2023#RRRFOROSCARhttps://t.co/apkTDbFbGq — Venkatsai Katta (@iam_venkatsai_) January 11, 2023

This is definitely a watershed moment for Telegu and overall Indian film industry! #GoldenGlobes#NaatuNaatuhttps://t.co/xNF8BxMBFV — Soumen Mukherjee 😷 (@MrrMukherjee) January 11, 2023

Naatu Naatu is all about Ramcharan's swag , grace and sacrifice.. Naatu Naatu belongs to Ramcharan !! pic.twitter.com/0Ai70v3GhB — PBSena2.o (@Crraaazzzyyyy) January 11, 2023

The song Naatu Naatu was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and penned by Chandrabose. MM Keeravani edged out other nominees like Rihanna and Taylor Swift to take home the honour.

Meanwhile, RRR missed out in the Best Non-English Language Film category which was won by Argentina, 1985 (Argentina).

Featured Video Of The Day Watch: The Special Moment When RRR's Naatu Naatu Was Announced Golden Globe Winner