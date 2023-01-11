"Phenomenal Achievement": Twitter Erupts In Joy As 'Naatu Naatu' Wins Golden Globe Award

The song Naatu Naatu was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and penned by Chandrabose. Music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award in Los Angeles.

'Naatu Naatu' became the first-ever Asian song to win a Golden Globes award.

RRR created history at the Golden Globes 2023 by winning the Best Orginal Song for 'Naatu Naatu'. The movie, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as real-life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaramaraju, is the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe, among Hollywood's most prestigious. Music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award in Los Angeles, saying he was happy the song had begged the attention of the international audience.

Twitter users erupted in joy after news of Naatu Naatu's historic win broke. They shared their excitement over RRR's big win and congratulated the team for becoming the first-ever Asian song to win a Golden Globes award. 

Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela, whose son Ram Charan starred in RRR, wrote, "What a Phenomenal, Historic  Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !! India is proud of you! #NaatuNaatu." 

"Pure joy. Great to see India on the global stage again," tweeted Indian music composer Vivek Siva. 

Meanwhile, several other internet users also congratulated the RRR team. They flooded Twitter with all kinds of reactions. "What a morning to wake up and see such tremendous moment for Telugu Cinema winning the #GoldenGlobes," wrote one user. 

"What an achievement! Long due global recognition for one of the best of our generation, the great composer M M Keeravani!" said another. 

The song Naatu Naatu was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and penned by Chandrabose. MM Keeravani edged out other nominees like Rihanna and Taylor Swift to take home the honour. 

Meanwhile, RRR missed out in the Best Non-English Language Film category which was won by Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

