God Is Really Creative. Smriti Irani Offers Proof In Funny Insta Story

An image shared by Smriti Irani on Instagram.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has yet again nailed the Insta humour game. Ms Irani, who is known for her entertaining Instagram posts, took to the photo-sharing app on Sunday to share a story which is sure to make you chuckle. Her Instagram story features a minion - one of the adorable yellow creatures from the hit Despicable Me movie franchise. The caption reads: "God is really creative, I mean just look at me."

Witty and amusing, it has all the markings of a classic Smriti Irani post. Take a look at it below:

Minions have featured a number of times on Ms Irani's Instagram - always with a hilarious caption. See for yourself:

On Thursday, Ms Irani had shared another funny Instagram post - this one about being "thankful" that the joke was not on her. The post received a number of comments - some of which Ms Irani responded to with funny comebacks.

What do you think of her Instagram story? Let us know using the comments section.

