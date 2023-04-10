''Glimpse Into The Past'': Artist Uses AI To Imagine How Taj Mahal Was Built

The pictures were created with the help of the AI image generator Midjourney

The viral Artificial Intelligence trend has taken over social media, and artists are now using several AI tools to come up with fascinating results. Many artists are now employing this technology to produce unique and unimaginable results, that instantly capture the internet's attention. Now, artist Jyo John Mulloor shared a bunch of AI-generated visuals to show what the Taj Mahal might have looked like during its construction. The pictures were created with the help of the AI image generator Midjourney.

“A glimpse into the past! Shah Jahan's incredible legacy, the Taj Mahal, was captured during its construction. Grateful to have these rare photos and his permission letter to share with you all,” read the caption shared along with the photos.

See the photos here:

The first seven pictures show the several construction phases of the magnificent monument, with workers seen in the backdrop. The initial images show the under-construction mausoleum without its signature minarets. The last picture shows the Taj Mahal, as it is standing today, in all its architectural brilliance.

Instagram users loved the pictures and posted a variety of comments. "Love it! And the letter.. What a touch! What an imagination. You are bringing it all alive. Love from India," one user wrote. Abother commented, ''Lovely form to show your imagination.''

A third added, ''Want to see Pyramid construction and It's mystery tools used for building.'' ''That's just incredible,'' shared a fourth.

