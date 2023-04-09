AI Artist Imagines How The World's Wealthiest Would Look If They Were Poor

The artist used Midjourney, an artificial intelligence program, to create the images

The viral Artificial Intelligence trend has taken over social media, and artists are now using several AI tools to come up with fascinating results. Artificial intelligence has gotten so advanced that people can generate all sorts of images without putting a lot of effort into it. Many artists have employed this technology to produce unimaginable images. Now, an artist used Midjourney, an artificial intelligence program, to reimagine the world's wealthiest people as poor, and the results are stunning.

Artist Gokul Pillai shared seven pictures that show what billionaires would look like if they lived in slums. The post features Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Mukesh Ambani, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk.

He captioned the pics as, ''Slumdog Millionaires.(Did I miss to include anyone in the list?)''.

See the post here:

In the pictures, billionaires are seen dressed in rags as they are captured standing against the backdrop of a slum area. Since being shared, the post has received more than 8,800 likes and several comments.

One user wrote, ''This is gold! But Elon is the only one that still looks rich even when he's poor lol.'' Another commented, ''Just amazing they look real...more like slumdog billionaire.'' ''This is epic,'' wrote a third, while a fourth added, ''What an insane concept.''

A few days back, an AI-generated image of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wearing flashy attire and strutting confidently down the ramp went viral. In another picture, he was seen flaunting a blingy pink outfit supposedly from Louis Vuitton.

Notably, AI images have become so advanced and seem so realistic that makes it is difficult to distinguish them from real ones. Prior to this, an image of Pope Francis wearing a large white puffer jacket went viral on social media with many praising the 86-year-old's trendy style. However, the picture was fake.