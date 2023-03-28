AI Image of Pope Francis Looking Stylish In White Puffer Jacket Goes Viral

The image fooled scores of internet users, including celebrity Chrissy Teigen.

An image of Pope Francis wearing a large white puffer jacket has gone viral on social media with many praising the 86-year-old's trendy style - but the only thing is that the picture is actually fake.

According to NBC News, the photo was created using artificial intelligence (AI) app called midjourney and was posted on a subreddit before it went viral on Twitter. The image features Pope Francis outside wearing his zucchetto skull cap and with a crucifix hanging outside the large white coat.

The boys in Brooklyn could only hope for this level of drip pic.twitter.com/MiqkcLQ8Bd — Nikita S (@singareddynm) March 25, 2023

The image fooled scores of internet users, including celebrity Chrissy Teigen. "I thought the pope's puffer jacket was real and didnt give it a second thought. no way am I surviving the future of technology," she tweeted.

"So, I was today year's old when I found out that this image of Pope Francis in a puffer jacket was AI generated... First AI image I've been fooled by," said another user in a tweet. "Pope Francis Jacket suit in the mood today," posted a third.

According to NBC News, there was also an uptick in searches for the Pope shortly after pictures of him in the puffer were posted on the micro-blogging site. Experts have said that this is one of the first instances of wide-scale misinformation from artificial intelligence.

They noted that the pope pictures were circulated just a few days after uncanny AI images of former US President Donald Trump getting arrested went viral. While many people were sceptical of the Trump photos, a lot of users believed that the pope pictures were real, illustrating the improving realism of AI, they said.

Meanwhile, on Monday Pope Francis applauded the benefits of technology and AI when used for the common good, but he also warned against using AI unethically or irresponsibly. While addressing a gathering of scientists and experts in the Vatican, the pope said that technology is and has been "immensely beneficial" to our human family, especially in the fields of medicine, engineering and communications. He also stated that he is convinced that the development of AI and machine learning has the potential to contribute in a positive way to the future of humanity.

However, "at the same time," Pope Francis cautioned, "I am certain that this potential will be realized only if there is a constant and consistent commitment on the part of those developing these technologies to act ethically and responsibly".