Donald Trump Shares Fake AI-Generated Image Of Himself Amid Arrest Speculations

At first glance, the photo appears strangely real.

After multiple fake pictures of former United States President Donald Trump being arrested went viral on social media, Mr Trump took to his own social media application Truth Social and shared an AI-generated image of himself praying.

The screenshot shows Mr Trump knelt down with his hands in front of him and his head lowered with the comment "pray for this man" written by a person who goes by the username siggy.flicker. Mr Trump posted the screenshot without any explanation.

At first glance, the photo appears strangely real. However, a closer examination of the former President's hands, shoes and the people in the background reveals shortcomings in artificial intelligence technology.

According to a report in Forbes, Mr Trump seems to be missing a finger on his right hand when he joins his hands in prayer in the photograph. It added that his thumbs "are grafted on in a jumbled mess that seems to defy basic human anatomy."

As always, the big tell is the hands. Trump appears to be missing his right ring finger. And his thumbs are mashed together in a way that defies human anatomy. pic.twitter.com/oWyYakKROy — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) March 23, 2023

The fact that Mr Trump's right knee, which is the one on the ground, appears to be immediately behind his left foot is another major indicator that this picture is fake, as per the report. It was also noted that Mr Trump's shoe's sole had edges that resembled brushes.

Then there are countless context clues that don't add up. Trump is the center of attention in every room he enters. Yet the four people we can see behind him don't bother to look at Trump taking a knee to pray. pic.twitter.com/nIvycjuuoN — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) March 23, 2023

People in the backdrop of the picture don't seem to be paying much attention to Mr Trump either. According to the report, if this were to actually occur, it is likely that additional parties would be involved or at the very least be made aware of it.

Also Read: Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Will Get A Landslide Victory In 2024 If Indicted

This comes as a potential indictment of Donald Trump for paying hush money to a porn star took a fresh turn on Wednesday after a grand jury in New York did not meet as scheduled, delaying their decision possibly until next week. It is to be noted that this would make him the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime if an indictment is filed. Mr Trump has called for massive demonstrations if he is charged, fueling fears of unrest similar to the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol, but so far protests have been small and muted, as per a report in AFP.