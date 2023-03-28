US President Joe Biden Makes Bizarre Ice Cream Joke Before First Statement On US School Shooting

The President then went on to call the shooting "sick" and "heartbreaking"

US President Joe Biden's timing just isn't right. On Monday, he made an awkward joke about ice cream before proceeding to address the horrific mass shooting at a Nashville elementary school.

Mr Biden joked that he only made a public appearance because he heard there would be ice cream before discussing the tragedy that claimed the lives of three adults and three children at an elementary school earlier in the day, New York Post reported.

''My name is Joe Biden. I'm Dr. Jill Biden's husband,'' the president began, addressing a gathering of women-owned businesses. ''And I eat Jeni's ice cream — chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs..You think I'm kidding? I'm not,'' he said.

"I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream."



At least three children and three adults were just murdered at an elementary school.



But Joe Biden is focused on ice cream. pic.twitter.com/cvkIiX3VU0 — Meara (@MillennialOther) March 27, 2023

The President then went on to call the shooting "sick" and "heartbreaking" and stressed that "it's ripping the soul of this nation." He also called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban and said that the shooter in Nashville reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol.

Mr Biden said, "It's just sick. You know, we're still gathering the facts of what happened and why. And we do know that, as of now, there are a number of people who are not going to, did not make it, including children. And it's heartbreaking. A family's worst nightmare."

Meanwhile, critics have slammed Mr Biden's inappropriate response while addressing the tragedy.

"To say that he misunderstood the moment would be an understatement. You know, the president is watching, you'd hope before he comes down there, the awful scenes from the shooting and the reactions of family members and friends of people in that school. And to be coming down, joking about the fact that he's Jill Biden's husband and looking for chocolate chip ice cream is hardly the way to start it," former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told Fox News.