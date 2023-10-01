Girl's Hair Gets Stuck In Ferris Wheel In Gujarat, Terrifying Video Surfaces

The incident occurred at a local fair during Ganesh Chaturthi.

A terrifying video has surfaced on social media showing a girl's hair getting stuck in a Ferris wheel at a local fair in Gujarat. As per the Instagram page that shared the video, the incident occurred in Khambhalia town in Devbhoomi Dwarka district at a local fair during Ganesh Chaturthi. The girl, who sat in the ride, with her hair open, was left screaming after her hair got entangled in one of the wheel's masts after just two rotations. Hearing her cries, the ride was immediately stopped and other people were evacuated.

A few people can be seen climbing up to rescue her. While one person is seen holding her head, while another can be seen cutting her hair with a knife. Meanwhile, dozens of people looked on at the horrifying sight, with bated breaths, while some recorded the incident on their mobile phones. The exact date of the incident is not known.

Watch the video here:

NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Many were left horrified after watching the video and hoped that the girl was fine. Others noted that people should be careful and advised women to tie their hair properly so that the joyful ride doesn't turn into a nightmare. Several questioned the safety of such rides in India and commented that precautionary measures should be there to prevent such occurrences.

One user wrote, ''This is really not funny...many people just taking this like a fun video...this can take anyone's life...I was in the same situation a few months back..this ride was so dangerous when my hair struck there...the only way to get is to cut the hair.''

Another said, ''One should not sit on this swing in open hair, when the swing comes down, the hair flies up in the air and where the swing comes down, the hair gets entangled in it.''

A third added, ''New fear unlocked.''

Last month, a 55-year-old woman died after she fell off a Ferris wheel installed at a fairground in Noida, while her daughter-in-law and grandson suffered injuries. The organiser of the fair and the operator of the ride were taken into custody