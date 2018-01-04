Girl's Birthday Cake Paid For By Stranger, Family Finds Moving Note

"Each year I do this random act of kindness because I am unable to buy my daughter a cake of her own," read the note

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: January 04, 2018 11:32 IST
Madison's birthday cake had already been paid for by a stranger.

When Kyle Jauregui and his family went to a bakery in Arizona, USA, to pick up a birthday cake for his sister, Madison, they discovered that it had already been paid for. The note accompanying the cake told them that a mother, who lost her daughter, McKenna, paid for the cake on what would have been McKenna's 10th birthday. "Each year I do this random act of kindness because I am unable to buy my daughter a cake of her own," read the note that was signed simply 'McKenna's Mom'.

Kyle later shared the story with the note on Twitter, where it went instantly viral with over 2 lakh 'likes' and 60,000 shares.
 
According to ABC News, this tweet connected Kyle to Ashley Santi, the woman who lost her only daughter McKenna in 2008.

Since 2010, Ashley has anonymously paid for a stranger's birthday cake on McKenna's birthday, December 27.

"We were absolutely floored," said Kyle of his family's reaction when they learned of Ashley's kindness, reports BuzzFeed News. "Madison felt really loved and really blessed."

Kyle Jaureguibirthday cakeArizona

