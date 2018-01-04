Girl's Birthday Cake Paid For By Stranger, Family Finds Moving Note

Kyle later shared the story with the note on Twitter, where it went instantly viral with over 2 lakh 'likes' and 60,000 shares.
So today is my sisters birthday and when we went to pick up her cake someone had already paid for it. It was left with this card... my family was speechless and we just want to say thank you to McKenna's mom and wish McKenna a Happy Birthday. There's still good in this world pic.twitter.com/ev3IeQKu6q- Kyle Jauregui (@Shhwaggy_T) December 27, 2017
According to ABC News, this tweet connected Kyle to Ashley Santi, the woman who lost her only daughter McKenna in 2008.
Since 2010, Ashley has anonymously paid for a stranger's birthday cake on McKenna's birthday, December 27.
"We were absolutely floored," said Kyle of his family's reaction when they learned of Ashley's kindness, reports BuzzFeed News. "Madison felt really loved and really blessed."
