Girl Comes Home With Classmate's Jacket, Handles Dad's Questions Like A Pro

Mila's video handling her dad's interrogation is going viral on Twitter.

A little girl is going viral around the world for handling her father's questioning like a total pro after she came home with a jacket that did not belong to her. A video of Mila spinning a web of lies to her dad was shared on Twitter by her aunt, where it has gone massively viral with over 13 million views.

In the video, Mila, who is reportedly just two-years-old, answers her father's questions about how she got the pink and grey Nike jacket. She first tries to convince him that she bought the jacket for "five monies" at a store called 'jacket'.

When her father asks if anyone else in her class has the same jacket, she answers that a boy named Connor does. And when that story doesn't hold up, Mila smartly tries to change the subject by asking if her parents remember when Connor was a baby.

Watch the hilarious video below:

so mila came home from school today with a random jacket pic.twitter.com/bAnBo3NOUf — آيه (@samaraa0) October 31, 2019

Since being shared online on October 31, the video has collected more than 13 million views and over one lakh retweets. While many in the comments section appealed on Mila's behalf, saying she should be allowed to keep the jacket as she paid a full "five monies" for it, others praised her parents' handling of the situation.

This is adorable and also extremely good parenting! I hope you take her to the jacket store, where she will definitely find her own jacket for five moneys — Brave New Bergie (@1c3B3rgMama) October 31, 2019

Imagine having the ability to pay 5 monies for a jacket. I could never — cartier (@cartiercrack) October 31, 2019

It fits her.

It's not too small.

She paid 5 monies.

She got it at the jacket store.

All I see are facts.

(Okay, there's not a single fact here, but she was brilliant in her steadfastness).

I love the calm and the continued questioning.

Everyone here is brilliant. — Zenia Maya (@ZeniaMc79) November 1, 2019

She bought it from the jacket store with 5 monies, that's all y'all need to know. Let my sis keep her jacket 😒 — Juliet 🥀 (@adriftinwords) November 1, 2019

Mila's aunt later shared an update to say that the Nike jacket belonged to a girl in Mila's class, and not Connor as she claimed. "Mila gave back the jacket to the girl in her class this morning with absolutely no fuss and the mom thought it was hilarious," she posted.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

