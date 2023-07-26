Giant Tattoo Made As Tribute To Rapper Takeoff Sets Guinness World Record

The tattoo was examined by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

A team of tattoo artists broke the Guinness World Record by creating an enormous tattoo of the American rapper Takeoff. According to Guinness World Records, artists at Atlanta Ink, Iron Palm Tattoos, and Pese Noir (all USA) joined forces in Atlanta, Georgia, to ink the world's largest tattoo artwork, which was a moving tribute to the late rapper.

"The superlative tattoo measures a whopping 79 square feet and 6 square inches in area and was inked onto a giant piece of synthetic silicone skin that artists use to hone their craft," according to the Guinness World Records.

The real name of Takeoff was Kirsnick Khari Ball; he was a member of hip-hop trio Migos and was tragically killed in November 2022.

"It is special to be able to create something that stays with people for their lifetime," Atlanta tattoo artist JR Outlaw told Fox 5 Atlanta.

"I just want people to reflect on him as a person and his legacy in music and in the city," he added.

It's not the first time that artists have honoured the rapper Takeoff. Offset disclosed in the month of April that he had gotten a large tattoo spanning the majority of his back in memory of his late bandmate and cousin.

"Love you 4L and after," Offset, 31, shared in an Instagram caption, showing the tattoo from two different angles.

That tattoo featured an image of Takeoff dressed in several gold chains.

