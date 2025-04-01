Advertisement
Ghibli Art: Fun Trend Or Privacy Nightmare? Experts Warn Of Risks Involved

The viral Ghibli-style AI art trend, driven by OpenAI's ChatGPT update, raises privacy concerns.

Read Time: 2 mins
Experts warn that sharing personal photos for AI image generation could compromise user privacy.

AI-created Ghibli-style artwork is sweeping social media, with users posting breathtaking, surreal images based on Studio Ghibli's animation. OpenAI's recent ChatGPT update has made it simple for users to create illustrations that look like the classic style of Hayao Miyazaki's movies. The trend has turned everything from scenes in movies to personal family photographs into Ghibli-style visual images. Apart from creating digital sensation, the viral trend has also raised privacy concerns among the internet experts and social media enthusiasts. Experts caution against possible data threats, calling on users to be mindful of how their personal data can be treated when using AI image-generation technology. While having fun, privacy concerns cannot be ignored in this fast-emerging trend. 

Proton, a platform that works on data privacy and security, noted on X, "From the risks of data breaches, once you share personal photos with AI, you lose control over how they are used since those photos are then used to train AI. For instance, they could be used to generate content that may be defaming or used as harassment."

The platform further warns that "many AI models, particularly those used in image generation, rely on large training datasets. In some cases, photos of you, or with your likeness, might be used without your consent."

British futurist Elle Farrell-Kingsley also tweeted that uploading pics/thoughts to AI tools risks exposing metadata, location, and even sensitive data - esp for kids. If it's free, you (& your data) are the price. If you're fine with that, great, but it's good to be aware."

These X handles are not alone; many digital privacy activists have raised concerns over OpenAI's Ghibli-style AI art generator, claiming it may compromise user privacy by using personal photos to train AI, leading to loss of control over their usage.

Show full article

